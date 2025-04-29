8 Knots Management LLC Buys 147,351 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

8 Knots Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,351 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises approximately 2.6% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 8 Knots Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Acadia Healthcare worth $26,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 863,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,243 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 487,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 122,358 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 115,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 87,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

