Promising Metaverse Stocks To Consider – April 28th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.75 on Monday, reaching $106.26. 117,730,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,916,202. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.95. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $290.64. 726,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,986. Accenture has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $316.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.02.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 226,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,345. Globant has a 52 week low of $96.23 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average is $186.65.

