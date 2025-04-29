Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 73,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,505,000. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.37.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

CRM opened at $265.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.58 and its 200 day moving average is $308.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $167,970.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,758.58. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $2,089,882.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $15,705,195. This represents a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,051 shares of company stock worth $15,027,714. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

