Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Today – April 28th

EMCOR Group, Quanta Services, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Southern, Bank of New York Mellon, Rockwell Automation, and CMS Energy are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of EME traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $405.41. The stock had a trading volume of 452,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,882. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $319.49 and a 12-month high of $545.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $286.92. The stock had a trading volume of 440,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,368,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,390,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Southern has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $78.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $245.19. The company had a trading volume of 378,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.14 and a 200-day moving average of $274.45. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.36. 960,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,116. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Read More