Top Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – April 28th

SpringWorks Therapeutics, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Hims & Hers Health, and Pony AI are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

NASDAQ SWTX traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 73,642,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.64. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SWTX

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 88,030,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,796,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. 239,457,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,564,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.56. 27,873,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,701,516. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Pony AI (PONY)

Shares of PONY traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,523,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,492. Pony AI has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PONY

Read More