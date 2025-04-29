Quarry LP Sells 145 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Quarry LP cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Roth Mkm increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,700.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,724.00.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,619.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,595.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,365.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,200. This represents a 79.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at $619,401.63. The trade was a 92.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

