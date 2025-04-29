Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 14,021 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after buying an additional 726,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,103,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,345,000 after purchasing an additional 299,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $780,194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

