Quarry LP Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quarry LP reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.