Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.82.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.91%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

