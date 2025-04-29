324,722 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 84,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,263,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 100,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

