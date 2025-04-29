Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 210,468 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 779.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 154,709 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chemours by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.44%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

