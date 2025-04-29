AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SEA by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 868.67 and a beta of 1.73.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.