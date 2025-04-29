AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SEA by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 target price on shares of SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.
SEA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SE opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 868.67 and a beta of 1.73.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
