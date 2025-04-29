Perbak Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,694,000 after acquiring an additional 223,248 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $879,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.13.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $332.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

