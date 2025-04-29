AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 5,940 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

