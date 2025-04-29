Perbak Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 5,280 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 167,435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 518.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,978,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $123.96.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

View Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.