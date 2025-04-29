18,784 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Purchased by Perbak Capital Partners LLP

Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stantec by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,344,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,791,000 after purchasing an additional 542,305 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 214,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 36,386 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Stantec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 275,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.1574 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Further Reading

