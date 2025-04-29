California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 38,534 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of EOG Resources worth $82,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in EOG Resources by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 71,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,790 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.56.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

