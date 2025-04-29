The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,593,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $202,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 315,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,485 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 791,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.90%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

