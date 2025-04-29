Optiver Holding B.V. Buys 555 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 31,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

Shares of DUK opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.49 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

