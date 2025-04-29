California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 113,481 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,481 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Truist Financial worth $89,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

Analyst Ratings and Price Targets

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

