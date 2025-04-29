Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $70,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $126.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

