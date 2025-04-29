Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases 177 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,859 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $597.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

