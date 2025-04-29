Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $34,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 523,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Edison International by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Edison International by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,955,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $58.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

