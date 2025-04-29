Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,724.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,426,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,586,000 after buying an additional 7,883,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,632.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,272,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,863,000 after buying an additional 3,203,501 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,244,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.