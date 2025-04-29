California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,170 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $123,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.76.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $423.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 829.58, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,875 shares of company stock valued at $50,491,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

