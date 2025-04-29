AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 28,966 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,501,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $322,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a 12-month low of $91.56 and a 12-month high of $156.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.29.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at $27,550,308.50. This represents a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

