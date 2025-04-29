The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,353 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 0.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $435,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Progressive by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2,262.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Progressive by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,882,000 after buying an additional 249,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,253,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $269.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.12 and a 200 day moving average of $258.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $201.34 and a one year high of $292.99.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $320.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.65.

View Our Latest Report on Progressive

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total transaction of $1,305,919.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,922.70. The trade was a 23.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $11,786,613 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.