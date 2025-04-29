SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

LSP Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,945 shares during the quarter. SM Energy comprises approximately 8.4% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 80,343 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

