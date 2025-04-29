AQR Capital Management LLC Has $166.96 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 219,101 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $166,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $5,766,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 46,435 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $92.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $112.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.