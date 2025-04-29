UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 3.1% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $652.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.05.

Shares of UNH opened at $420.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $412.02 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $382.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

