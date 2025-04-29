Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New $36.44 Million Investment in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,575,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,000. EnLink Midstream comprises about 0.4% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.56% of EnLink Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on EnLink Midstream

About EnLink Midstream

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.