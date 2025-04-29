VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,311 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $273,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $222,840,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $141,129,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 330,561 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 914,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,274,000 after purchasing an additional 301,267 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,583 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,586.25. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $276.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.05 and a 52 week high of $279.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

