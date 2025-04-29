AQR Capital Management LLC Has $167.52 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,813,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129,518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Gilead Sciences worth $167,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,659,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,822,000 after buying an additional 1,058,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,289,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,337,000 after buying an additional 749,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,789,254,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,253.06. This trade represents a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,540,875 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

