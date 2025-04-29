Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes $3.57 Million Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,948 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at $6,736,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 456,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139,952 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 263,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 92,248 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com raised Atlanta Braves to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of BATRK opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $115,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,814.82. This trade represents a 1.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 147,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

