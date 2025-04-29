Park West Asset Management LLC Has $29.20 Million Stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Park West Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,351,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,082 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions comprises about 2.3% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $29,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 35,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,398,000 after acquiring an additional 311,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 159,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACVA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $5,342,139.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares in the company, valued at $43,277,100.62. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,578.98. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.