Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Shares in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 469,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,000. Voyager Acquisition comprises 0.2% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.49% of Voyager Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voyager Acquisition by 5,370.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 960,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 942,633 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,095,000.

Voyager Acquisition Price Performance

Voyager Acquisition stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Voyager Acquisition Company Profile

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

