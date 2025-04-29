Park West Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 180,000 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,000. United Airlines accounts for 1.4% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of United Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.09. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

