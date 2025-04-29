JANA Partners Management LP Has $40.13 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

JANA Partners Management LP reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,090,034 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 2.0% of JANA Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. JANA Partners Management LP owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $40,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,240.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,063.1% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

