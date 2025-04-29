Park West Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 423,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $480,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 748,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,449,060. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $106,761.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,155,081.47. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.82.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

