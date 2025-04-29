Research Analysts Set Expectations for ESPR FY2027 Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.86. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 24,482,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,245 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 1,020,243 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 506,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 385,099 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 932,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 220,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

