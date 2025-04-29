Berkley W R Corp Sells 100,000 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Berkley W R Corp cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Bank OZK accounts for 0.9% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Bank OZK worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,720,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.20%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

