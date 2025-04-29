Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Roper Technologies updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.840 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 19.800-20.050 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $551.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.73.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roper Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

