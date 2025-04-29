DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in DT Cloud Acquisition were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DT Cloud Acquisition by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 233,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get DT Cloud Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DYCQ stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. DT Cloud Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

About DT Cloud Acquisition

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.