Berkley W R Corp Invests $2.98 Million in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 297,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.03% of HCM II Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HCM II Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in HCM II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HCM II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HCM II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in HCM II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000.
HCM II Acquisition Stock Down 1.1 %
HOND stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.19.
HCM II Acquisition Company Profile
HCM II Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 4, 2024 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
