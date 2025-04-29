Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $612.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $73.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $367.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

See Also

