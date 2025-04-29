Eagle Financial Services Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th.

Eagle Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ EFSI opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eagle Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 13.59%.

EFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas T. Gilpin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,680. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

See Also

