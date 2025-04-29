Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.
Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
Shares of BELFB stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $57.12 and a one year high of $92.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BELFB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
