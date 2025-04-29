Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1834 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 1.0% increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BKQNY opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Bank of Queensland has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.
About Bank of Queensland
