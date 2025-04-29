Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1834 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a 1.0% increase from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKQNY opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Bank of Queensland has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

About Bank of Queensland

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.