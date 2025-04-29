Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $12.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.14. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $155.56.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on STLD

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.