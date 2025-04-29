Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $9.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

